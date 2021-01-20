Google Play Points also arrives in Italy: rewards for those who buy from the Play Store

- Advertisement -

Google has been working on a rewards system called Google Play Points dedicated to all users of Android smartphones, which arrived in thirteen other countries in the world in the last few hours, including Italy. Let’s see what it consists of.

Google Play Points allows all Google Play Store customers who often buy applications, games, e-books, movies or make in-app purchases of get points equal to 1% of the purchase in question, then convertible into cash that can be used in other in-app purchases, coupons and credit for the app store of the Mountain View giant, or can be used to donate 5 Euros to non-profit organizations such as WWF and Doctors Without Borders.

The current system provides that the more points you accumulate, the more points you can earn: in a similar way to a role-playing or competitive game, users start at the Bronze level and gradually increase the points earned per euro spent. As? According to this scheme:

Bronze: you earn 1 point for every Euro spent , up to 2x for movie and book rental during monthly events and up to 4x for in-game purchases during weekly events;

, up to 2x for movie and book rental during monthly events and up to 4x for in-game purchases during weekly events; Silver: Earn 1.1 points for every Euro, up to 3 times for movie and book rental during monthly events and up to 4 times for in-game purchases during weekly events. There is also a weekly prize worth up to 50 points;

Gold: You earn 1.2 points for every Euro and up to 4 times for movie and book rentals during monthly events and in-game purchases during weekly events. There is a weekly prize worth up to 200 points;

Platinum: Earn 1.4 points for every Euro, up to 5 times for movie and book rental during monthly events and up to 4 times for in-game purchases during weekly events. There is a weekly prize worth up to 500 points. You also get premium support from customer service.

Now Google Play Points, as initially said, will arrive in Italy and in the following countries: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Therefore, if you are users who spend large amounts on the Google Play Store, we invite you to consult the official Google page to find out more information on its operation.

Speaking of Google, the company recently removed 164 Android apps from the Play Store as they are exploited by their developers to show invasive advertisements and generate significant revenue.