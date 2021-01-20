Google Play Points and its rewards program arrives in Spain

- Advertisement -

Google Play Points announces its arrival in Spain after more than two years of waiting. The loyalty program of Google Play Points It debuted in 2018 in Japan and Korea to arrive in 2019 in the United States and in 2020 in Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

It is through the Google Play Points support page who announces the availability of the rewards program, with which its official launch is expected to occur in a few hours or a few days.

Google Play Points expands to a total of 13 new countries, being the majority of countries of the old continent in which this rewards program was not yet available:

Denmark

Finland

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

Google Play Points

The rewards program Google Play Points Rewards all your purchases made in the Play Store, whether of applications, games, in-app purchases, movies or books. As the name suggests, you will earn points for every purchase that later you can redeem for balance or other rewards.

Google Play Points has four levels:

Bronze [0-149 puntos]: 1 point for every € 1 spent.

Silver [150-499 puntos]: 1.1 point for every € 1 spent.

Gold [500-2.999 puntos]: 1.2 point for every € 1 spent.

Platinum [3.000 o más]: 1.4 point for every € 1 spent.

You can exchange your points for:

Articles in applications or games.

Coupons to make purchases with discounts in applications or games.

Google Play credit.

To join the program Google Play Points you will have to go to:

Opens Play Store. Touch Menu> Play Points. Touch Join.

You will start by earning 1 point for every euro spent, but during the first week of joining the program you will receive a welcome offer of 3 extra points for each purchase. You will level up as you get more points in order to gain more advantages and more points.

Via | Android Police