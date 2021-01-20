Tech GiantsGoogle

Google Play Points and its rewards program arrives in Spain

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Play Points and its rewards program arrives in Spain
Google Play Points And Its Rewards Program Arrives In Spain

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Google Play Points and its rewards program arrives in Spain

Google Play Points announces its arrival in Spain after more than two years of waiting. The loyalty program of Google Play Points It debuted in 2018 in Japan and Korea to arrive in 2019 in the United States and in 2020 in Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

It is through the Google Play Points support page who announces the availability of the rewards program, with which its official launch is expected to occur in a few hours or a few days.

Google Play Points expands to a total of 13 new countries, being the majority of countries of the old continent in which this rewards program was not yet available:

  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Greece
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Arab Emirates

Google Play Points

Play points

The rewards program Google Play Points Rewards all your purchases made in the Play Store, whether of applications, games, in-app purchases, movies or books. As the name suggests, you will earn points for every purchase that later you can redeem for balance or other rewards.

Google Play Points has four levels:

  • Bronze [0-149 puntos]: 1 point for every € 1 spent.
  • Silver [150-499 puntos]: 1.1 point for every € 1 spent.
  • Gold [500-2.999 puntos]: 1.2 point for every € 1 spent.
  • Platinum [3.000 o más]: 1.4 point for every € 1 spent.

You can exchange your points for:

  • Articles in applications or games.
  • Coupons to make purchases with discounts in applications or games.
  • Google Play credit.

To join the program Google Play Points you will have to go to:

  1. Opens Play Store.
  2. Touch Menu> Play Points.
  3. Touch Join.

You will start by earning 1 point for every euro spent, but during the first week of joining the program you will receive a welcome offer of 3 extra points for each purchase. You will level up as you get more points in order to gain more advantages and more points.

Via | Android Police

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Google

How to download APK of applications not available in your country and from Google servers, with APK.Support

Brian Adam - 0
Places to download APK files are certainly not lacking. There are APKMirror, UpToDown and a thousand and one additional tools and websites, such as...
Read more
Android

Loudspeakers Every Amazon Echo owner needs to know these ten things 01/01/2021

Abraham - 0
Amazon's Echo speaker is in more and more homes. But there are a few things you should know before you get started with your...
Read more
Google

103 Google Play deals: free and heavily discounted apps and games for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
Google may have taken the unlimited backup of Google Photos from us, but what it can never take away from you are the paid...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©