Google Play Points arrives, the rewards program for using apps

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google has announced the launch this week in Spain and in 12 other countries Google Play Points, its rewards program for using Android apps, a system that had been active for two years in other territories such as the United States but is now coming to our country to encourage purchases and use of applications in the Google store.

Google Play Points will be available this week in Spain and 12 other countries

This system allows you to obtain points and rewards according to the way in which Google Play applications are used, both games and series, movies, subscriptions, making free downloads and much more. In addition, weekly points events are held that can be increased by up to four times the points offered by a selection of games and movies.

When Google Play Points is available this week, just by signing up, you will earn triple “Play Points” on everything you buy during the first seven days. You get a point for every euro spent on purchases in applications, games, applications, movies, books, subscriptions and much more with Play.

You can also get extra points for trying applications that Google suggests you or in the mentioned events. Later you can redeem the points you get for items in applications and games, such as extra characters, gems … or credit to download new applications on Google Play to use it in games, applications, movies and in-app purchases.

There are four levels in Google Play Points, ranging from Bronze to Platinum. Your level will depend on the number of points you earn and the higher your level, the more points you will earn with your purchases. In addition, at higher levels you will have access to get more advantages, such as weekly prizes. When you level up, it is maintained for the current year and the following year.

As we say, Google Play Points requires signing up and making purchases. Anyway, if you already did them, it is an interesting option, you just have to sign up and receive the points for doing the same thing you did before.

.