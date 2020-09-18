Google Play Store, 10 free weekend apps and very interesting discounts

It’s only been a week since the last Google Play Store gifts, but in the Big G app store, products continue to appear that are available at no cost or at a truly attractive price. This week I am 10 free apps and about 50 discounted ones, but they are offers that will last for a short time.

Let’s start by looking at the free applications:

Applications

Crypt-It – Encrypt, Share, Decrypt

Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad)

Games

Manor

Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight

Toy Of War

King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline

SLOC – 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle

Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game

Fill Expert VIP

Tap Town – Soul Event

On the other hand, there will be the following programs on sale:

Applications

TV Cast Pro € 8.49 -> € 4.59

Character Maker – How to draw € 3.29 -> € 1.69

How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium € 3.29 -> € 0.99

NION Face Match (facial recognition) € 4.99 -> € 0.89

PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 6,49 € -> 2,69 €

DartPro – Darts Scorer € 0.99

Games

Hidden Through Time € 2.99 -> € 1.49

A Dark Room ® € 1.99 -> € 0.99

Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 € 4.19 -> € 2.09

Takelshin € 4.89 -> € 2.69

The Last Dream (Full) € 4.69 -> € 1.29

1942 Pacific Front Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99

Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) € 3.99 -> € 0.99

Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99

Ninja Hero Cats Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99

Through the Darkest of Times € 7.99 -> € 4.99

60 Parsecs! € 4.09 -> € 1.09

CHAMBER € 2.69 -> € 1.19

Danmaku Unlimited 2 € 3.99 -> € 0.99

Danmaku Unlimited 3 € 5.49 -> € 0.99

My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] € 2.49 -> € 1.39

RPG Knight Bewitched € 2.29 -> € 0.99

Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge € 4.99 -> € 1.09

Truck Simulator PRO 2 € 6.99 -> € 4.09

Zeon 25 € 3.49 -> € 0.59

You can also find on the Android Police page linked in the source every detail regarding the timing of the offers, be it free apps or discounted apps. Meanwhile, the Google Play Store is about to be updated with new graphics and a new layout.