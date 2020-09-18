Tech News

Google Play Store, 10 free weekend apps and very interesting discounts

By Brian Adam
Google Play Store, 10 free weekend apps and very interesting discounts
Google Play Store, 10 Free Weekend Apps And Very Interesting

Google Play Store, 10 free weekend apps and very interesting discounts

It's only been a week since the last Google Play Store gifts, but in the Big G app store, products continue to appear that...
OnePlus 8T, online they are sure: the top of the range will arrive on October 14th

The first rumors about technical specifications and renderings of the top-of-the-range OnePlus 8T smartphone appeared at the beginning of September, and since then the...
Facebook presents its new Oculus Quest 2 and an AR glasses project

Facebook has been characterized in recent years, in addition to its social networks and billion-dollar profits, for be one of the few companies...
Here is an image of the north pole of Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter, in which it rains plasma

Despite the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter and its moons for four years, it continues to discover new details about these incredible celestial bodies. This...
Google Play Store, 10 free weekend apps and very interesting discounts

It’s only been a week since the last Google Play Store gifts, but in the Big G app store, products continue to appear that are available at no cost or at a truly attractive price. This week I am 10 free apps and about 50 discounted ones, but they are offers that will last for a short time.

Let’s start by looking at the free applications:

Applications

  • Crypt-It – Encrypt, Share, Decrypt
  • Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad)

Games

  • Manor
  • Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight
  • Toy Of War
  • King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline
  • SLOC – 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle
  • Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game
  • Fill Expert VIP
  • Tap Town – Soul Event

On the other hand, there will be the following programs on sale:

Applications

  • TV Cast Pro € 8.49 -> € 4.59
  • Character Maker – How to draw € 3.29 -> € 1.69
  • How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium € 3.29 -> € 0.99
  • NION Face Match (facial recognition) € 4.99 -> € 0.89
  • PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset 6,49 € -> 2,69 €
  • DartPro – Darts Scorer € 0.99

Games

  • Hidden Through Time € 2.99 -> € 1.49
  • A Dark Room ® € 1.99 -> € 0.99
  • Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 € 4.19 -> € 2.09
  • Takelshin € 4.89 -> € 2.69
  • The Last Dream (Full) € 4.69 -> € 1.29
  • 1942 Pacific Front Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99
  • Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) € 3.99 -> € 0.99
  • Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99
  • Ninja Hero Cats Premium € 2.99 -> € 0.99
  • Through the Darkest of Times € 7.99 -> € 4.99
  • 60 Parsecs! € 4.09 -> € 1.09
  • CHAMBER € 2.69 -> € 1.19
  • Danmaku Unlimited 2 € 3.99 -> € 0.99
  • Danmaku Unlimited 3 € 5.49 -> € 0.99
  • My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] € 2.49 -> € 1.39
  • RPG Knight Bewitched € 2.29 -> € 0.99
  • Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge € 4.99 -> € 1.09
  • Truck Simulator PRO 2 € 6.99 -> € 4.09
  • Zeon 25 € 3.49 -> € 0.59

You can also find on the Android Police page linked in the source every detail regarding the timing of the offers, be it free apps or discounted apps. Meanwhile, the Google Play Store is about to be updated with new graphics and a new layout.

