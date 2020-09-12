Google Play Store: 17 free Android apps and games for the weekend

After the gifts from the Google Play Store last week, the gifts from the application store of the Mountain View giant are back again for this weekend. Overall they are 17 Android apps, games and themes that can be downloaded at no cost and installed on the various devices. Let’s see what it is.
Applications
- Olympia Pro – Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree
- SwimE – swim entries, swim times, swim comparison
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
- Pro Mp3 player – Qamp
Games
- Impossible heist 3D – Cop escape and sneaking
- Sudoku: Cartoon
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro
- Lift Survival 3D – elevator rescue surviving game
- NEW Math puzzles 2
- My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
- Block Puzzle
- Cartoon Craft
- Frontline: Western Front – WW2 Strategy War Game
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting
Themes, icons and customization packages
- ReMix KWGT
Basically, the main dish is the games, while among the customization packages we find only content.
As always, alongside the gifts are available many promotions on the same product categories, but for all the details we refer you to the AndroidPolice page where the expiry dates and any price changes, to understand the convenience or otherwise of the offers.