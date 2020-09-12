Tech News

Google Play Store: 17 free Android apps and games for the weekend

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Play Store: 17 free Android apps and games for the weekend
Google Play Store: 17 Free Android Apps And Games For

Must Read

Tech News

Google Play Store: 17 free Android apps and games for the weekend

Brian Adam - 0
After the gifts from the Google Play Store last week, the gifts from the application store of the Mountain View giant are back again...
Read more
Android

Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?

Brian Adam - 0
There is not only the range of iPhone 12 smartphones in the future of Apple, but, apparently, the Cupertino company could unveil a new...
Read more
Community

Instragram saved the photos and messages you had deleted for a year

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the clear rise of Tik Tok, it is a fact that Instagram it is still the most used social network. Its features have...
Read more
Health

The discovery that shocked researchers: a skinless shark. The cause? It’s a mistery

Brian Adam - 0
While researchers were in Sardinia, they made a discovery that left them speechless: they have found a skinless Blackhead Shark. An unprecedented sighting, with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play Store: 17 free Android apps and games for the weekend

After the gifts from the Google Play Store last week, the gifts from the application store of the Mountain View giant are back again for this weekend. Overall they are 17 Android apps, games and themes that can be downloaded at no cost and installed on the various devices. Let’s see what it is.

Applications

  • Olympia Pro – Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree
  • SwimE – swim entries, swim times, swim comparison
  • Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
  • 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro
  • Pro Mp3 player – Qamp

Games

  • Impossible heist 3D – Cop escape and sneaking
  • Sudoku: Cartoon
  • Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro
  • Lift Survival 3D – elevator rescue surviving game
  • NEW Math puzzles 2
  • My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
  • One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
  • Block Puzzle
  • Cartoon Craft
  • Frontline: Western Front – WW2 Strategy War Game
  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight – Stickman Fighting

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • ReMix KWGT

Basically, the main dish is the games, while among the customization packages we find only content.

As always, alongside the gifts are available many promotions on the same product categories, but for all the details we refer you to the AndroidPolice page where the expiry dates and any price changes, to understand the convenience or otherwise of the offers.

Related Articles

Android

Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?

Brian Adam - 0
There is not only the range of iPhone 12 smartphones in the future of Apple, but, apparently, the Cupertino company could unveil a new...
Read more
Community

Instragram saved the photos and messages you had deleted for a year

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the clear rise of Tik Tok, it is a fact that Instagram it is still the most used social network. Its features have...
Read more
Community

NVIDIA reminds that the new GPUs arrive soon with video and countdown

Brian Adam - 0
Following the latest rumors about the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs, official details begin to arrive. Obviously, NVIDIA hasn't gotten too far out...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©