Google Play Store: 19 Android apps, games and themes as a gift this weekend

Also this weekend the Google Play Store application store has decided to gift different applications, games, themes and customization packages for Android smartphones. After the 30 products returned for free this week, this weekend sees 19 apps become free of charge for a few days: here’s the list.
Applications
- OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector
- Best U
- Document Manager Pro
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards
- CASH INOUT
Games
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap Missile
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD
- Healing Matching Puzzle
- Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
- My Celestial Tree VIP – Unique Beautiful Game
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
- Adventures in Elikiku
- ALPHA – BET: Minimal English Letter Puzzle Game
- Color Confusion: Word Puzzle
- OCTA – GONE: Minimal Direction Dodge Game
Themes, icons and customization packages
- Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode
Particularly noteworthy are the discounts this weekend, especially with regard to smartphone games: among the titles on offer, in fact, appear A Normal Lost Phone, Another World, Little Big Adventure, R-TYPE II, Raiden Legacy, Rebel Cops, Worms 2 and many other particularly interesting names . So if you want to take advantage of this discount period, we redirect you to the complete list drawn up by Android Police.
Remember that now, in case of purchases made in the Google Play Store, you will receive rewards from the Google Play Points program, which works like “cashback” and returns a percentage of the money spent in points redeemable in coupons, Play Store credit and much more.