Google Play Store, 21 free applications and games for Android smartphones

Google Play Store has decided to start a new week by making 19 other applications and games for Android smartphones completely free. This time they seem to be missing themes and icon packs, unlike the weekend just ended, but they are there some apps never appeared before at no cost: here is the complete list.
Applications
- Color Wheel
- Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO
- Simpan – Note various needs
- BitProject
- Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote
- Forecaster – visual, accurate weather for the week
Games
- Memory Game – Official
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline
- Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies
- Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline
- Even and Odd Premium
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
- Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel
- Shape Puzzle (Ads Free)
- truTV Impractical Jokers Wheel of Doom
Then there is no shortage quite interesting discounts, especially with regard to mobile video games: among these we point out 112 Operator, 911 Operator, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate II, Radio Commander and Warhammer Quest. The complete list of all the offers, however, can be found in the dedicated page of Android Police linked as a source.
Finally, we remind you that Google Play Points, the rewards program in “cashback” format which allows all those who purchase products in the Play Store to receive a percentage of the amount spent in return as points that can be converted into coupons, Play Store credit and more.