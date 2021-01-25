Google Play Store, 21 free applications and games for Android smartphones

- Advertisement -

Google Play Store has decided to start a new week by making 19 other applications and games for Android smartphones completely free. This time they seem to be missing themes and icon packs, unlike the weekend just ended, but they are there some apps never appeared before at no cost: here is the complete list.

Applications

Color Wheel

Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos

Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO

Simpan – Note various needs

BitProject

Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager

MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote

Forecaster – visual, accurate weather for the week

Games

Memory Game – Official

New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021

Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline

Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies

Heroes Defender Fantasy – Epic Tower Defense Game

Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles

Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight – Epic Action

Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline

Even and Odd Premium

One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle

Sakura girls Pro: Anime love novel

Shape Puzzle (Ads Free)

truTV Impractical Jokers Wheel of Doom

Then there is no shortage quite interesting discounts, especially with regard to mobile video games: among these we point out 112 Operator, 911 Operator, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate II, Radio Commander and Warhammer Quest. The complete list of all the offers, however, can be found in the dedicated page of Android Police linked as a source.

Finally, we remind you that Google Play Points, the rewards program in “cashback” format which allows all those who purchase products in the Play Store to receive a percentage of the amount spent in return as points that can be converted into coupons, Play Store credit and more.