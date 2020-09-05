Tech News

Google Play Store: 22 free applications and games for Android smartphones

By Brian Adam
Google Play Store: 22 free applications and games for Android smartphones
Google Play Store: 22 Free Applications And Games For Android

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play Store: 22 free applications and games for Android smartphones

I return gifts from the Android Google Play Store, on the occasion of the weekend. For this first weekend of September, the search engine shop offers users 22 applications, games and themes for devices based on the green robot for free, let’s see the complete list.

Applications

  • Learn French with MosaLingua
  • Motivate Me! Encourage Me!
  • Pholorize: Colorize Your Old Black & White Photos
  • Decimal to Fraction Pro
  • Note Recognition – Convert Music into Sheet Music
  • Sound Sampler
  • Phocus: Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting Editor
  • Ray Watermark – Watermark with QR, Logo, Text

Games

  • Boxes Drop – Tower block
  • Matchy Moods
  • New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020
  • Hills Legend: Action-horror
  • Let the Pharaoh FREE !!!
  • The House: Action-horror
  • Fill Deluxe VIP
  • Lose Weight Story – Premium
  • Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG)
  • Take Away 3D – Endless running hyper casual game
  • Monkey GO Happy
  • Deep 6 – Awakening

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • Star Clock Live Wallpaper
  • Stony Icon Pack

As always, gifts are accompanied by a wide range of offers, but for the complete list including the relative price changes, please refer to the AndroidPolice page, where you can get all the relevant information also on expiry date of the individual offers.

The list today is really very wide, with the exception of the customization packages which are only two compared to apps and games.

