Google Play Store, 30 more free apps, games and themes for Android this week

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Google Play Store also in the middle of the week decided to give away more apps, games, themes and customization packages for your Android smartphone later this week. After a Monday in which we saw 24 other products arrive for free in the app store, now we are talking about a slightly higher number: here is the complete list.

Applications

  • Everifit !: workout at home
  • Kanji numerical keypad
  • Simple App Locker – Protect Apps – App Protector

Games

  • Dino Hunter: Deadly Dinosaurs Park
  • Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game!
  • New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO
  • Space Hobo
  • The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker
  • Word Silent
  • Dragon Raid (Hardcore – idle rpg)
  • Infinite Puzzles
  • Sword Knights: Idle RPG (Magic)
  • Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Magic
  • War 1944 VIP: World War II
  • Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • Poma Big Sur Icon Pack
  • Poma Big Sur Round Icon Pack
  • Poma iOS14 For KWGT PRO!
  • Neon-W Icon Pack
  • ios 14 widgets for kwgt
  • Shamrock – Icon Pack
  • Planets Live Wallpaper Plus
  • Blex UI – Icon Pack
  • Glass Black – Icon Pack
  • Lumbre – Icon Pack
  • Metal Circle – Icon Pack
  • Next Icon Pack Pro
  • Ramka Frame – Icon pack
  • Rugo – Icon Pack
  • Win Circle – Icon Pack

As usual there is also no shortage discounts on other applications included in the service of the Mountain View giant, including above all games like Binary Fun: Number System Pro, hocus 2, ColEm Deluxe and Relic Seeker: Hypogeum. For the list of all the offers, however, we redirect you to the specific page of the Android Police colleagues.

Google Play Points has also arrived in Italy: for each purchase in the Google Play Store, Big G will now guarantee a return equal to 1% of the amount spent in points convertible into coupons, donations for non-profit organizations and Google credit.

