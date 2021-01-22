Google Play Store, 30 more free apps, games and themes for Android this week

- Advertisement -

Google Play Store also in the middle of the week decided to give away more apps, games, themes and customization packages for your Android smartphone later this week. After a Monday in which we saw 24 other products arrive for free in the app store, now we are talking about a slightly higher number: here is the complete list.

Applications

Everifit !: workout at home

Kanji numerical keypad

Simple App Locker – Protect Apps – App Protector

Games

Dino Hunter: Deadly Dinosaurs Park

Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game!

New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO

Space Hobo

The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker

Word Silent

Dragon Raid (Hardcore – idle rpg)

Infinite Puzzles

Sword Knights: Idle RPG (Magic)

Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Magic

War 1944 VIP: World War II

Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP: Offline Retro RPG

Themes, icons and customization packages

Poma Big Sur Icon Pack

Poma Big Sur Round Icon Pack

Poma iOS14 For KWGT PRO!

Neon-W Icon Pack

ios 14 widgets for kwgt

Shamrock – Icon Pack

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus

Blex UI – Icon Pack

Glass Black – Icon Pack

Lumbre – Icon Pack

Metal Circle – Icon Pack

Next Icon Pack Pro

Ramka Frame – Icon pack

Rugo – Icon Pack

Win Circle – Icon Pack

As usual there is also no shortage discounts on other applications included in the service of the Mountain View giant, including above all games like Binary Fun: Number System Pro, hocus 2, ColEm Deluxe and Relic Seeker: Hypogeum. For the list of all the offers, however, we redirect you to the specific page of the Android Police colleagues.

Google Play Points has also arrived in Italy: for each purchase in the Google Play Store, Big G will now guarantee a return equal to 1% of the amount spent in points convertible into coupons, donations for non-profit organizations and Google credit.