Google Play Store gives away 16 other apps, games and themes for Android smartphones

By Brian Adam
Google Play Store gives away 16 other apps, games and themes for Android smartphones
Google Play Store gives away 16 other apps, games and themes for Android smartphones

Earlier this week, Google made 21 apps and games for Android smartphones free via its Play Store mobile store, but in the last few hours they have appeared another 16 products completely at no cost, especially themes, icons and customization packages for different Android launchers: let’s see the complete list.

Applications

  • ProShot

Games

  • Crazy Halloween Puzzle
  • Hero Evolution2: SP
  • Hop Dash
  • Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG
  • Hero Evolution: SP
  • Marble hit 3D – Pool ball hyper casual game

Themes, icons and customization packages

  • Luzicon Icon Pack for Nova / Apex / Evie / ADW launcher
  • Black & White HD -Icon Pack
  • Color lines – Icon Pack
  • Glass HD – Icon Pack
  • Color Metal – Icon Pack
  • OS Round – Icon Pack
  • Salpicons – Icon Pack
  • WhatsArt – Icon Pack
  • Win Metal – Icon Pack

There are also other particularly interesting discounts, especially as regards the video games for smartphones: among these, in addition to those reported at the beginning of the week, there are the new title Monopoly Sudoku, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition and Shredder Chess. The complete list of offers can be found on the page dedicated by the colleagues of Android Police.

Finally, we recall that Google recently removed 164 applications from the Play Store as they are designed to show unwanted advertisements and generate important revenue for developers. The advice, as in all similar cases, is to remove them as soon as possible from your smartphones.

