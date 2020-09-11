Tech News

Google Play Store is renewed: new graphics, new layout and P2P coming to the app

By Brian Adam
The Google Play Store app is about to receive a renewal of the “My applications” section: according to what was reported by 9to5Google, the menu dedicated to the apps installed on your mobile device will soon have a new layout and a brand new design to make program management easier and more intuitive.

By analyzing the code of the Play Store APK file the team of 9to5Google discovered various strings regarding the aforementioned section of the app, which will be renamed to “Manage applications and devices”: within it there will be only two sub-sections called Overview (or Overview) and Manage / Management (or Manage) where it will be possible respectively view available updates for installed programs on smartphone or tablet, together with details regarding available space and our reviews; and select the apps installed and those not installed to manage their updates.

But this would not seem to be the only new feature coming to the Google Play Store: Big G is in fact thinking of allowing users to share applications via Peer-to-Peer (P2P) to recommend them and pass them on to friends and acquaintances avoiding them looking for them on the Store. However, please note that these features are still in the testing phase and may be removed by Google in the next stages of development.

Meanwhile, Google has also thought about the Chrome browser, where in its next update number 85.0.4183.102 the groupings of the cards will arrive on all PCs, and to Interland, a game created specifically to teach children the importance of online safety.

