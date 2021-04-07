Google Play Store launches its redesign to the whole world: these are the news

- Advertisement -

After several months in testing, and waiting for most users, the redesign of Google play it’s here. The official Android store is updated to activate worldwide their new interface changes.

The new Google Play Store interface They come to offer a more current and consistent experience with the rest of Google applications, since it updates the navigation and application settings, among other news that we will see below.

What’s new in the Play Store

Before reviewing the news, say that this redesign will be activated to everyone in the next few hours and days, but by updating to version 24.7.28 (APK) you can force the new interface after updating and clearing the application cache.

The first novelty that we are going to find is that the hamburger menu (☰) disappears to integrate the navigation menu in the avatar of our Google account. Now to access our applications, games, payment methods, notifications and settings, you will have to click on the profile photo.

The second novelty is found in the settings of the Play Store. Google has redesigned and rearranged the settings. They are now classified in the General, User Controls, Family and Information sections under a design of drop down to expand the options that interest us.

The third novelty is found in the new section Collection that we found in the new menu. There we will have access to our wish list, family collection and shortcuts to the Play Movies and Play Books applications.

The fourth most important novelty is that now the notice of new notifications will appear for a few seconds in the search bar, right next to our profile. Finally, from the new menu we can see directly our points Play points next to the process bar to level up.

The other sections of the store remain unchanged, such as the section of My apps and games, which is still exactly identical. The new “Manage apps and device” redesign that we saw a few days ago is still in testing.

