Google Play Store prepares to receive a more minimal design without hamburger menu

Google Play Store is preparing to update with a new design. It is not a complete change at the interface level, but the historical hamburger menu disappears and reorganize the main categories from the bottom.

The new design has been seen in a Google test And, although there is still no date for its official arrival, it should not take too long to start arriving first in beta and later to the rest of the users.

The small redesign of the Google Play Store

If you go to the Play Store you will currently see that, in the top search bar, there is a hamburger button. This button takes us to the main menu of the app, where the different categories and options offered by the Google application store are grouped together. The first change in sight is the disappearance of this hamburger menu, which disappears and gives way to the classic search magnifying glass that Google already uses in other of its apps.

Google Play Store will say goodbye to the hamburger menu and change the location of the main settings of the application

Secondly, the settings menu is quite simplified. Now we will have fewer categories, instead of the extensive list that we currently invoke after pressing the hamburger button. It doesn’t get lost in functionality, but everything is more minimalist with the new design.

By last, changes arrive in the categories of applications that appear at the bottom of the app. We currently have: games, apps, movies and books. In the new update, the books section disappears, leaving everything distributed in games, apps and movies.

