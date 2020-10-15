Tech NewsApps

Google Play Store prepares to receive a more minimal design without hamburger menu

By Brian Adam
0
6
Google Play Store prepares to receive a more minimal design without hamburger menu
Google Play Store Prepares To Receive A More Minimal Design

Must Read

Game Reviews

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Review: from China with fury

Brian Adam - 0
The authors of Redeemer present themselves with a 3D scrolling fighting game based on fighting monks and oriental folklore. As players and critics we are...
Read more
Apps

Google Play Store prepares to receive a more minimal design without hamburger menu

Brian Adam - 0
Google Play Store is preparing to update with a new design. It is not a complete change at the interface level,...
Read more
Apps

Photoshop’s camera is updated with notable improvements: switch to wide angle, timer and more

Brian Adam - 0
One of Adobe's most popular mobile applications has just received an update that greatly improves its capabilities: Photoshop Camera allows switching between...
Read more
Tech News

New OPPO Reno4 Pro, review of the top compact range

Brian Adam - 0
After two weeks of field testing, here is our review of the new OPPO Reno4 Pro, the top of the range ready for anything. Nowadays...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Play Store prepares to receive a more minimal design without hamburger menu

Google Play Store is preparing to update with a new design. It is not a complete change at the interface level, but the historical hamburger menu disappears and reorganize the main categories from the bottom.

The new design has been seen in a Google test And, although there is still no date for its official arrival, it should not take too long to start arriving first in beta and later to the rest of the users.

The small redesign of the Google Play Store

Play Store Design1

If you go to the Play Store you will currently see that, in the top search bar, there is a hamburger button. This button takes us to the main menu of the app, where the different categories and options offered by the Google application store are grouped together. The first change in sight is the disappearance of this hamburger menu, which disappears and gives way to the classic search magnifying glass that Google already uses in other of its apps.

Google Play Store will say goodbye to the hamburger menu and change the location of the main settings of the application

Secondly, the settings menu is quite simplified. Now we will have fewer categories, instead of the extensive list that we currently invoke after pressing the hamburger button. It doesn’t get lost in functionality, but everything is more minimalist with the new design.

By last, changes arrive in the categories of applications that appear at the bottom of the app. We currently have: games, apps, movies and books. In the new update, the books section disappears, leaving everything distributed in games, apps and movies.

Via | Android Police

Related Articles

Game Reviews

9 Monkeys of Shaolin Review: from China with fury

Brian Adam - 0
The authors of Redeemer present themselves with a 3D scrolling fighting game based on fighting monks and oriental folklore. As players and critics we are...
Read more
Apps

Photoshop’s camera is updated with notable improvements: switch to wide angle, timer and more

Brian Adam - 0
One of Adobe's most popular mobile applications has just received an update that greatly improves its capabilities: Photoshop Camera allows switching between...
Read more
Tech News

New OPPO Reno4 Pro, review of the top compact range

Brian Adam - 0
After two weeks of field testing, here is our review of the new OPPO Reno4 Pro, the top of the range ready for anything. Nowadays...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©