Google Play Store starts February with 18 free Android apps, games and themes

After last weekend’s gifts, the Google Play Store app store made it again free games, themes, icon packs and other products for android smartphones. In this case, to start February with a little pepper, there are also many quite interesting discounts. But let’s see the complete list of free apps.
Applications
- Engineer Companion
- QR and Barcode Scanner Pro
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro
- Alpha Backup Pro
- Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards
Games
- Portal Dogs
- Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG
- G’Luck! 2D platformer game
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror
- Hills Legend: Action-horror
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Shadow Action RPG
- Calc Fast
- Caveman Chuck Adventure
- Dark Tower
- i Live – Gold Edition
Themes, icons and customization packages
- Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard
But this week’s offers are even more interesting, especially with regards to the wide range of games for Android smartphones at a reduced price: we are talking, in fact, of titles such as This Is The Police 2, Hidden Through Time, various games of the Bridge Constructor series, The Inner World, Truberbrook and The Quest. For all the discounts we redirect you to the page dedicated by the colleagues of Android Police.
Still on the subject of Android, recently the CERT-AgID analysts in collaboration with the researchers at AddressIntel have identified a new malware called “Oscorp”, which has already hit several unfortunates who have downloaded and installed harmful applications passed off as products used to problems with your smartphone or other services.