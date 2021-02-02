Google Play Store starts February with 18 free Android apps, games and themes

- Advertisement -

After last weekend’s gifts, the Google Play Store app store made it again free games, themes, icon packs and other products for android smartphones. In this case, to start February with a little pepper, there are also many quite interesting discounts. But let’s see the complete list of free apps.

Applications

Engineer Companion

QR and Barcode Scanner Pro

QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro

Alpha Backup Pro

Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards

Games

Portal Dogs

Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG

G’Luck! 2D platformer game

Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD)

iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path

Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror

Hills Legend: Action-horror

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword – Shadow Action RPG

Calc Fast

Caveman Chuck Adventure

Dark Tower

i Live – Gold Edition

Themes, icons and customization packages

Black Army Ruby – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard

But this week’s offers are even more interesting, especially with regards to the wide range of games for Android smartphones at a reduced price: we are talking, in fact, of titles such as This Is The Police 2, Hidden Through Time, various games of the Bridge Constructor series, The Inner World, Truberbrook and The Quest. For all the discounts we redirect you to the page dedicated by the colleagues of Android Police.

Still on the subject of Android, recently the CERT-AgID analysts in collaboration with the researchers at AddressIntel have identified a new malware called “Oscorp”, which has already hit several unfortunates who have downloaded and installed harmful applications passed off as products used to problems with your smartphone or other services.