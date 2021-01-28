Tech NewsApps

Google Play will allow lottery, betting and casino applications in Spain, Mexico and more countries

By Brian Adam
Google Play will allow lottery, betting and casino applications in Spain, Mexico and more countries
Until now, and for most countries, lottery and betting applications were prohibited on Google Play. Only Google allowed since 2017 the applications of real money gambling in Brazil, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom but a little over a month will reach 15 more countries this type of applications, with Spain and Mexico included in the list.

As of March 1 The new Policies of the Program for Developers: Gambling Games, Games and Contests with Real Money will come into force, which allows for the first time the gambling apps and games in half the world.

Real money bets come Google Play

Until now, if we wanted to download an application that would allow us to place bets or bet money on games of chance you had to download the APK from its corresponding web page. Its developers could not publish this type of application on Google Play.

Now, in just over a month, in Spain, Mexico, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Sweden and the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Brazil, we can download real money gambling apps officially, and safely, from Google Play.

Google Play will allow developers to publish the following types of applications:

  • Online casino games.
  • Lotteries.
  • Sports bets.
  • Fantasy sport diaries.

This means that from March we will be able to download applications such as State Lotteries and bets from the Play Store, the complete TuLotero application or the sports betting and online casino applications.

Developers will have to comply with the laws and industry standards of each country, as well as comply with the advertising laws related to real money gambling. Therefore, we will soon see how the betting applications and announcements will reach our Android devices.

Google advises that applications must be free and don’t use Google Play billing. In addition, the application has to prevent it from being used by a minor.

