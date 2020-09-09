Google presents a new tablet platform designed for children

Google is not suspected of wandering around and stopping opening new fronts in any field of technology where it believes one of its products fits, and that of the smallest of the house is one of the most novelties in recent times. Not surprisingly, there are some really interesting Android apps available, especially in English that help children read animated stories, play with expertly designed developments, watch selected videos, and more.

Of course, all that offer was a bit scattered and did not have a single coherence in what seemed to be the separate implementation of several initiatives. Now, the Mountain Viewers have decided to go a step further and have conceived a kind of new look for Android appropriate to the tastes, needs and skills of boys and girls, so that they can move through a safe and friendly environment.

Kids Space, the name of the platform

This new Google initiative will be available exclusively for Android, especially on tablet devices, and It will focus on offering the little ones, in a simple way, all the contents that are suitable for their consumption. Not only videos, but also tasks, activities, books and even games that will be supervised by what Google calls “academic experts”.

New platform for children from Google. Google

Specifically, in the press release published where they make this Kids Space official, they say that “To evaluate and select apps on Google Play, we work with academic experts and specialists in early childhood education “to define all those contents that are especially recommended. In this way, those of Mountain View recognize that in this platform they forget about algorithms and go to the safe, to a human supervision where they apply a” quality standard to an ever-expanding library of apps and books on the ‘Play and Read’ tabs. ”

In total, they claim to have more than 400 free books available, many of them original thanks to Google’s own agreements with US publishers, content that, if used from our country, will come in handy. our children to improve their English in a simple and natural way. Obviously, to all of the above, you must join the leg of YouTube Kids, which will be present and will be one of the most important support points of this Kids Space that, as we have already told you, will be exclusive to Android tablets and, more specifically, to some models marketed by Lenovo (the 2nd generation Tab HD M10 and the 2nd generation SmartTab M10 HD with the Google Assistant) although in the future more manufacturers will join.