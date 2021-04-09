Google presents its new AR experiences for Chrome on Android mobiles

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Every day that passes it becomes clearer that the true technological bet for which the big North American bigtech companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft are opting has to do with augmented reality (AR). This new way of looking at the world that allows us to measure distances and place objects, animals and characters that only exist in the imagination of an engineer. Google, of course, is not suspected of having promoted this field in recent times, since its virtual reality (VR) seems permanently parked (or just a little?). Thanks to AR Core, there are dozens of Android smartphones that can mix both realities to achieve surprising results. And today is a clear step forward in that direction, which does not let us forget that VR as well. New experiences through Chrome And the catalyst for that small revolution that Google is preparing is Chrome, its internet browser that is one of the most used worldwide, both in its desktop versions and on mobile devices, especially Android. This is where we can find WebXR, a technology that “brings together AR and VR on the web to make them more convenient and accessible.” This platform, created by the crazy inventors of Google (Experiments), adds new experiences to show all the possibilities offered by a technology that not only serves to entertain us by placing an Iron Man model at our side, but can also be applied to tasks and specific jobs that would require all kinds of machinery and special devices. This is the case of the four examples that illustrate this step forward from WebXR: Sodar, which helps us maintain social distancing by calculating where the two meters that must separate us from other people because of the coronavirus end; or Meassure Up, which offers the possibility of taking measurements of any object, both in two and three dimensions, which makes it easier for us to know its volume. In addition, there is Floom which, according to Google, “is a new and fun way to explore the planet, built with WebXR and Google Maps. Open your browser to tunnel through the earth and see what is on the other side”; and finally Picturescape, which transforms the Google Photos reel into an “immersive gallery” that we can explore on the move thanks to augmented reality. As always, not all Android smartphones will be able to launch these new experiences, although the list is quite extensive and coincides with that of those terminals that can run AR Core’s augmented reality. You can check them here.