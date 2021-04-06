Google presents new collection of applications with AR

- Advertisement -

Google has presented a series of web applications based on augmented reality, These are part of a new collection called WebXR. They are quite simple apps that will allow us to immerse ourselves in a fun and completely immersive experience.

The collection is made up of four web applications with different utilities that adapt to different situations. They even offer the possibility of knowing the planet in a different way, in addition to being necessary. Especially in these times of pandemic where many people are still confined and require this type of tools to distract themselves.

Applications that make up the WebXR collection

Sodar

This is an app designed to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because it is presented as a tool that ensures social distancing. Its operation is quite simple, you just have to “activate a personal augmented reality radar from your browser.

Indeed, you will be able to visualize “how six feet (or two meters) look in any environment.” It is undoubtedly a very useful tool at this time, since it helps to minimize coronavirus infections.

Measure Up

Like Sodar, Measure Up is a very friendly web application, easy to use and ideal for calculating “the length, the area and the volume of the things that surround us” without resorting to a tape measure. Great, right?

Measure Up is an ideal tool to know the size of some objects when we want to make a purchase online and even to build larger-scale projects.

Floom

Do you want to know the planet from the comfort of your home, office or from anywhere else, but without moving? Floom is the ideal platform. We are talking about a web application that takes you to know the planet from your browser. To do this, it uses WebXR and Google Maps technologies.

Picturescape

This is another great web tool, since it will help us relive our memories, those that we have stored in the Google Photos gallery. But, in an immersive way using augmented reality.

Now, what does it take to test this collection of applications? Basically what is required is a compatible Android device, plus the latest version from Google Chrome.

