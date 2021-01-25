Google progressively advances in the cookie replacement plan

- Advertisement -

Google has announced that the third-party cookie replacement plan progress progressively. This action is part of a project that tries to improve the privacy of its users.

Cookies are “files created by the websites you visit and your browser’s cache”, which are stored on your device. These are mostly used by advertisers to track our habits when we surf the web. All this with the intention of sending us related advertising.

Although these files facilitate our browsing on the Internet, the reality is that they have been the object of scrutiny for violating our privacy. In view of this, the Mountain View giant made the decision to eliminate them.

Is deleting third-party cookies a counterproductive decision for Google?

This decision directly affects online advertising, especially small advertisers. Would Google be using this strategy to stifle the competition? For some, the answer is probably yes.

In fact, the technology giant faces lawsuits for monopolistic practices, and online advertising is precisely one of the most questioned activities. In the most recent lawsuit, the US Department of Justice alleges that the company uses the power of this tool to undermine the competition.

The reality is that these changes not only affect Google’s browser, but all those that base their web browser on Chromium, such as Microsoft Edge and Bravia, for example.

However, Chetna Bindra, product manager of the Google group for user trust and privacy, indicates that this plan will help “publishers and advertisers to be successful while protecting the privacy of people as they move through the Web”.

But, how far has Google advanced in this plan?

So far, the company has proposed a new technology that suppresses “individual identifiers and instead groups users into large demographic groups.” This means that the system categorizes consumers according to their age, gender and interests. Data that would help advertisers to target their products or services to a target audience.

In addition, new technology promises to keep our web history private, it can even hide “individual users from the online crowd.”

Therefore, this system may be a good fit for third-party cookie technology. Even advertisers would see at least 95% of the conversions – actions that users take when they see an ad – per dollar spent compared to cookie-based advertising “

Despite the announcement by the technology giant and the advantages that this new system promises, mistrust persists.

For example, “Marketers for an Open Web, a UK industry lobby group, said that Google’s announcement did nothing to alleviate concerns expressed by the advertising industry and regulators,” according to TechXplore.

So does this decision really help or hurt Google’s competition?

