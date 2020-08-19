Google, real-time subtitles in calls: here is the video

Last year, Google’s Live Caption feature, which can add subtitles in real-time to multimedia content that the user watches on the screen, made a lot of talks. Well, now Google is also extending this possibility to calls, both video and audio.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge and as you can see in a video published by Dieter Bohn on Twitter, the Mountain View company already has a working algorithm capable of detecting what is said by the interlocutor and make it appear on the screen in real-time.

For the moment this feature seems to be available only on Google Pixel 4a, smartphone announced today. However, this possibility is expected to come through in the future update on Google Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4. In short, owners of a smartphone from the compatible Pixel range will be able to take advantage of this feature. Probably, at least for the beginning, this feature will only recognize English, but it is still a sort of “revolution” for a certain type of users.

For the rest, through its official blog, BigG has revealed the next arrival of a renewed version of Google Assistant. Among the languages ​​supported by the latter, there is also Italian. In short, it’s time for news at Google.