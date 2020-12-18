Tech News

Google receives a new lawsuit for abusing its online advertising ads

By Brian Adam
Via Pixabay
Ten U.S. state prosecutors conduct a new demand against Google. This time, they point to the technology giant using “deceptive and false acts”, as well as online advertising to harm its competitors.

“As a gateway to the Internet, Google has consistently downgraded the ability of other companies to access consumers,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The technology giant is accused of using “artificial restrictive contracts” to force other companies to position its search engine as the default option.

Similarly, it is pointed out to deprive its advertisers of interacting “between their own advertising tools and those of the competition for general search ads.”

In addition to this, it is also accused of limiting the searches of its users. Specifically when they research products that the Mountain View company markets. For example, if you are interested in speaking, Google will rank yours above the others.

This is the third demand that Google receives

Indeed, this is the third demand received by the tech giant. In October, the US Department of Justice accused Google of monopolistic practices, of using its might to stifle competition.

This company is accused of using its Android operating system so that mobile device manufacturers include their services as default. In addition to that, it also pays an exorbitant amount of money to Apple to make Google Chrome the default search engine on the apple company’s computers.

What does Google say about the new lawsuit against you?

At the moment he has not given any statement. However, it has repeatedly commented that its intention is not to drown the competition, and that its tools only seek to facilitate the consumer’s life.

Without a doubt, Google is embroiled in one of the biggest lawsuits of the decade. Like Facebook, it will have to fight to defend what it has built over all these years.

