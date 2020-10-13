Tech NewsApps

Google Recorder begins to receive its new editing features

By Brian Adam
Last September, during the presentation of the new Pixel 4a XL and Pixel 5, Google presented for its application Tape recorder the new functions of smart editing that have now begun to reach the first Pixels.

The Google Recorder is being updated to version 2.0, thus receiving its biggest update since Google first released this recording last year along with the launch of the Pixel 4.

This is the new audio editor

Recorder

The Google Recorder now it gets smarter thanks to its new audio editor. Finally, the application allows us to edit our recordings in order to cut out the audio parts that we are not interested in.

The application allows us to cut directly from the audio as in any audio editing application, or thanks to its audio transcription, edit the recording as if it were a document, selecting the text we want to remove the audio.

Google Recorder

The Google Recorder 2.0 is already available for some Pixels. It seems that Google has started to release this update for the models that are still running Android 10 and whose APK is already available in APK Mirror. The update for Android 11 seems to be arriving in the next few days.

Tape recorder

Tape recorder

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

Via | Android Police

