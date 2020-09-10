Google removes Android app preview messages

Back in 2016, with the launch of the now defunct Google Allo, the company launched together with its new messaging service the Preview messages on Android, a feature that allowed us to chat with our contacts without having the application installed.

Now four years later Google says goodbye to preview messages, which in all this time seems that no other developer supported, being Google Allo, Google Duo and Google Photos the only applications that were compatible.

Goodbye to preview messages

The operation of the App preview messages it was very simple. If we had this feature activated from the Android settings, any user could send us an Allo message, Photos or make a video call from Duo without having to have the corresponding application installed. A notification warned us that a contact had sent us a message from an application that we do not have installed, with the option to reply, ignore or install the application.

Now Google’s developer page reports that App Preview Messaging API is obsolete, and we look at our mobile, from Settings> Google> Data and messages> App preview messages the feature is already off and there’s no way to turn it on, has been disabled since the end of this third quarter of the year.

Google informs that in future updates the section of App preview messages it will disappear completely from our devices. It also reports that its App Preview Messaging alternative is Business Messaging, its new professional messaging service integrated into Google Maps, Google Search, and other partners.