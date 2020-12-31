Tech NewsMobile

Google removes astrophotography from the Pixel's ultra-wide camera

By Abraham
Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G users can no longer use the ultra-wide camera to take photos of the stars. Apparently Google has removed the astrophotography capabilities of the ultra wide angle lens with the Google Camera 8.1 update. This functionality was a highlight of the Pixel 4, and was available on both the main and telephoto cameras. When the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 with a wide angle lens were announced, astrophotography functionality was added to the ultra wide angle lens as well. It has now been withdrawn. The astrophotography function allows users to capture the night sky by pointing their phone and holding it still, either by propping it up on a nearby object or by placing it on a tripod. The functionality is still available on the other cameras, but if you go into night vision mode and switch to the ultra-wide camera, you now get a warning that says ‘1x zoom for astrophotography’. Before the update it said ‘Astrophotography On’. Google has not explained why it has made the change, but it does not appear to be an error as it has updated its low light photography support document to add the following warning: Important: On Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 , Astrophotography only works when you are using a zoom of 1x or higher. We can find a possible explanation for the removal of this functionality in the Google forum. Two users display the astrophotography mode results produced by the Pixel 5’s normal and ultra-wide camera, with a clear advantage towards the normal camera.

Normal camera
Normal camera

 

Ultra wide angle camera
Ultra wide angle camera

 

