Google is not suspected of artificially stretching the useful life of some of its services: when a reasonable time elapses, if you think they have not worked, delete them forever. His pulse does not tremble. The fact is that in that graveyard of apps there are some quite famous, such as their failed social network attempt that was Google+. Well, in just a month and a half, we will have another illustrious member in those same circumstances.

Its name is “Trusted Contacts” and it is nothing more than an application in which we could mark a series of friends or family to whom we granted permission to access our location in case of an emergency situation. That is, our parents, partners, siblings, closest friends, etc. If they don’t hear from us, they could check where we are and even sound the alarm.

Four years and goodbye

It was at the end of 2016 when Google launched this service, which has been operating since then, and will stop doing so on December 1, as published by Mountain View on their official blog, although they warn that If we have the app installed, we can use it until that date. Another thing is what happens next.

Trusted Google Contacts. Google

And the Americans already have a relay to host this function within one of their most successful platforms: Google Maps. As of December 1, these trusted contacts can be defined and marked within the maps app, which already has a similar option when it comes to sharing location with other contacts so that they follow us where we are going in real time.

In any case, this Google Maps function has already been operating in the application for some years now and it is not as specific as the one that will close on December 1, which focuses on marking a series of contacts as emergency-enabled. In the maps app, we will simply decide to share our GPS position wherever we go, which makes it neither as intuitive nor as quick to use as that of trusted contacts.

Anyway, and although it might seem like a bad idea to end up with an application that has a more than remarkable utility, there is no doubt that the Mountain Viewers have verified that it does not work as they would like since in recent years all kinds of third-party alternatives have proliferated. Like the Police officer, an AlertCops that does the same with the advantage of putting Spanish bodies and security forces on alert in a few seconds.