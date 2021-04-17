Google removes the Play Movies app on some Smart TVs: is your brand among them?

- Advertisement -

We all know how Google spends it, that when it starts a service or application, if it does not see that things are going well, it slams the door, closes it and something else. We already saw it with Play Music, that surely their numbers were not so bad but they preferred give more relevance to the YouTube brand, which, again, seems to be behind this decision that have taken those of Mountain View.

And it is that Play Movies is the equivalent to Play Music but focused on the sale and rental of movies (the least in Spain). A kind of iTunes on Android where we could create our own library of titles no need to buy Blu-ray, DVD versions, etc. Just two touches and we can start to see the latest premiere on the screen of the mobile, tablet, computer or … the Smart TV.

Goodbye to the application for tele

The news came through a publication by Google itself where it puts an expiration date on the application for Smart TV of some brands, which will see how As of June 15 of this year, one of its most underused apps disappears. Except if you are one of the few who usually buy premieres or classic cinema, and you have already acquired a good digital cinema.

Google Play Movies. Google

Specifically, those from Mountain View have warned that Play Movies apps for Roku, LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs will no longer be supported and work, so … where can we see all the purchases we have accumulated? Well, as has happened in the case of Play Music, the answer is on YouTube. It must be remembered that, since time immemorial, the video platform has the same catalog as this Play Movies that now ends, and since both share user data with Gmail accounts, it is easy to know what content you have purchased or not.

According to the Americans, “The YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows. Just log in with your Google account in the YouTube app and you will have access to all your previous purchases and you can explore, buy and rent new content. “So, as the classic would say,” there is no evil that for good does not come ” since this movement is carried out with the always omnipresent network of the video platform, connoisseurs such as those from Mountain View that YouTube is always there to give them a hand.