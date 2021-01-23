Google renews smartphone search: here are the innovations introduced

- Advertisement -

Google is thinking about integrating TikTok videos and Instagram Reels to search results, but this is not the only news coming for the mobile version of the search engine: the company has already introduced a small change of design on smartphone, making the results easier to read and the interface simpler.

The announcement came directly through the blog of the Mountain View giant, where the designer Aileen Cheng herself he has declared: “Rethinking the visual design of something like research is really complex. This is especially true considering how much Google Search has evolved. We are not just organizing the information of the web, but all the information in the world. We started with organizing web pages, but now there is so much diversity in the types of content and information that we need to help make sense of it “.

The change is not radical, but it consists of five key points: make sure that the information “shines” in the interface, that it is the real focus of the user; make the text easier to read, thanks also to the use of the Google Sans font; minimize the use of shadows and other graphic effects; use colors to highlight the most important information; giving more “roundness” to the interface, drawing inspiration from the Google logo itself.

If you compare the previous design with the one just implemented on the smartphone search engine the differences are few, indeed perhaps the user will not even notice them. However, Google itself has specified that in the eyes of a designer it will now be much more pleasant.

Among the other features of Google home to receive news is the Phone app, which will soon be able to automatically record calls received from unknown numbers.