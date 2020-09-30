Google reveals how it will be the installation of apps in Android 12

Google has announced that it will make one of the most anticipated changes by users and app developers, which will appear in Android 12.

We recently learned about all the Android 11 tools , but it seems that Google does not stop working on new updates to its operating system to surprise its users. Today the first big change that will come with Android 12 has been announced.

In Android 12 it will be easier to install applications

Currently when we are looking for an app, we know that in Google Play we will surely find the ideal option. It is precisely on this issue where the first change that would arrive with Android 12 would lie. The Mountain View blog has mentioned its intention to facilitate the use of installing applications from other stores; that is to say from third parties such as the App Gallery of Huawei or the Galaxy Store of Samsung.

Google wants to make it easy for everyone to use third-party app stores on Android devices.

This is incredible news for developers as they will be able to sell their digital products from different stores. As a user it would also be very useful, since the diversity of options that you would have when looking for an app would be wider.

Android 12 could be released in August or September 2021. Google Play will continue to maintain a large portfolio of video games, audiobooks and very useful apps.