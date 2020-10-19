Latest newsTop Stories

Google robots that monitor crop quality

By Brian Adam
Google has tested its intelligent robot for the field for the first time. Photo: BBC
California: Google’s subsidiary Alphabet has for the first time developed a robot to monitor the nutrition, crop quality and health of crops and fruit trees. For the first time, a robot called Project Mineral has surveyed crops.

The purpose of these robots is to help farmers maintain their crops and maintain quality. The robots are designed to pass over crops without causing any damage to the crops.

Meanwhile, robotic cameras and other types of sensors receive large amounts of data from the field. In the process, they take note of the individual condition of each plant. This is the project of Alphabet X Company, which aims to eradicate malnutrition from the world and provide all possible assistance to farmers.

The Google team states that the world is currently facing food shortages while the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture is being felt and their robots can play a very important role in this regard. The tools used in the present agriculture do not meet the needs of the farmers.

Grant, a leading expert on the project, said that the ingredients given to each plant and the nutrition of the plants can be known. In this way, it is possible to assess the climatic and environmental effects of a crop.

The usefulness of these robots has been proven before. A few years ago, another company’s robot tested strawberry orchards in California. The robot took detailed pictures of the fruit and counted each fruit to assess its quality. On the other hand, Google’s robot can now note the height of the tree, the size of the leaf and the size of the fruit. In addition, he also keeps track of the soil.

Project Mineral’s data runs on a machine learning cloud, where general data can be turned into valuable information or planning. According to a farmer, if the crops improve by one to two percent, it can also have very good effects.

