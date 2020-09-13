Google says goodbye to Playground, new Pixels are no longer compatible with AR stickers

One of the features that the Pixel 2 released in 2017, and that has accompanied the following Google phones, will not be available in this year’s Pixel.

The Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will not be compatible with AR stickers than the app Google camera offers through the section Playground.

Goodbye to Playground

The Pixel 4a that Google sent to the press do not have the augmented reality stickers, and the company has confirmed that this absence is due to the camera of the new Pixel will not be compatible with Playground, the sections of stickers, Playmoji and the tool to add texts disappears. Even if you download Playground from the Play Store, nothing will happen. Pixel 4a onwards will not be able to use this feature.

In the statement, Google reaffirms its commitment to ARCore technology to offer the best augmented reality experiences on Android, but as we see, it will no longer be through the camera application.

The company also reports that Playground will continue to be available on the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, Pixel 2 and Pixel original. Furthermore, since last year, Playground is also available on some Motorola and LG models.

Now it seems that Google’s commitment to augmented reality will be through its search engine through 3D animals and other objects that each week reach more devices, and that also allows taking photos and recording videos.

In recent weeks, Google removed AR tags with third-party rights from the Play Store, such as the Playmojis from Star Wars, Stranger Things, Detective Pikachu and Childish Gambino. Now the remaining Playground tags are Google’s.