Google search dresses up augmented reality and Japanese game characters

Although the influence on popular culture has been taken by the United States over the last decades, another country has fought that small culture war in the heat of its creations for anime, comics, films, television series and video games. It’s about Japan, which has left us a good number of icons that we have all enjoyed in some way from our earliest times. So Google has wanted to pay a small tribute by extending the influence of this augmented reality (AR) to a territory until now unexplored by those of Mountain View: the arrival of a complete catalog of Japanese characters born in the heat of the last 50 years and that they are for many users a true cause of veneration. Or don’t you know who Pac Man is? Classics of our childhood, now in 3D Based on the worldwide popularity of these characters, Google has brought 14 of them to its search engine that we will be able to see in full 3D from now on. To do so, you simply have to do the search on the main page of the Mountain View and, then, click on the button to see it in 3D. This way you will be able to handle a completely interactive model, which you can see from any perspective and, above all, take it to real life to animate your photos or videos. The character roster has some classics that are known around the world. From Pac Man, the most popular and who is the most wanted Japanese character in … Peru !, surpassing any other territory in the last five years, to Ultraman, Gundam Odysseus, Ultraman Zero, Kogimyun, Ultraman Belial, Taiko Master, Gomorrah, Evangelion, Hello Kitty, Xi Gundam, Pompompurin, Gundam Penelope, and Little Twin Stars. To access these models it is possible to do it from the Google application of iOS and Android, or in the browsers of the latter. At the moment, both Safari and Chrome on iPhone are not compatible with this type of 3D elements. After doing the search using the same name that we have left above, a “View in 3D” control will appear so that the model for augmented reality appears on the screen, as you can see in the video published by those from Mountain View. In the case of Android, the smartphones compatible with this AR will depend on having the capacity to run the famous AR Core. If you want to know if your device supports it, you can consult the list that is updated every so often here.