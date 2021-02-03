Google search will allow you to ‘know more’ about all your results

- Advertisement -

The Google search engine is one of those pages that we all visit a few times a day, especially if our activity has to do with the internet. And surely it has ever happened to you that you receive results that you do not know exactly whyn, if they belong to a reliable site that we can navigate or, simply, if that is exactly what we are looking for.

Until now, to find out that second question that arises, we resort to a new search that clears doubts, which makes us lose precious time in verifications. That is why Google has decided to give us a hand and for that reason it will automatically generate a kind of ‘know more’ About anything we seek So that it is not necessary to verify anything on the other hand.

From the company of the search engine they have begun to offer users a new section within the results that appear on the screen, and that invites us to learn more about them in such a way that when clicking on that button More information about what we are looking for will appear in the form of a pop-up window. So that it is possible to verify the information in those cases in which we are not familiar with a subject, a certain company, website, etc.

Search and its context

As those responsible for Google explain in their blog post, “there is a great deal of excellent information and services available on sites that you may not have encountered before” and, although we can verify by doing another search to find out the reliability of a site or a business, “we are working on a new way to find useful information without having to do another “.

New ‘know more’ in Google searches. Google

That is why For a few hours, users in the US (English) have started to see a new icon which, when touched, will offer you “more information about the result […] and where “that data comes from. According to the Americans,” with this additional context, it is possible to make a more informed decision about which sites you might want to visit and which results will be most useful to you. ”

The Mountain Viewers advise that, whenever available, we will see “a description of the Wikipedia website, which provides free information and reliable over tens of millions of sites on the Web. “Thus,” these descriptions will provide the verified information […] most up to date available […] about the site. If it’s a site you haven’t heard of before, that extra information can give you context or reassurance, especially if you’re looking for something important like financial or health information. ”

In addition to that information, the search results will also inform us of which have been the sources to get this data, as well as if they are secure websites, since we can check if they have HTTPS protocols before accessing them, which is always a guarantee that we are not entering a site of dubious reputation that could lead to security problems in our devices.