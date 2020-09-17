Google sets a date for the presentation of its new Chromecast and Nest Home

Apple will not be the only one that is pleased to present new products this September since Google itself has several important things in its backpack to teach us. So much so that they are some of the most anticipated successors in recent years, with the Chromecast and Nest Home families (formerly Google Home) as protagonists of what is coming.

The point is that just a few hours ago Google has made public the day and time it will hold its particular presentation event (digital) of all these products and for those who recommend that we eat popcorn, clouds and other similar sweets. Perhaps as a prelude to a presentation in which there will be news around Android, smartphones and connected devices with multimedia capabilities?

We do not know if they will end up colliding with Apple but today, the digital event to present the Mountain View crew, “Google’s Launch Night In”, has been booked on September 30 at 8:00 p.m. Spanish, that is to say, 11: 00h. in the morning on the Pacific coast. Moment in which we will know everything they have prepared and of which, luckily, there are already too many clues.

What will Google present?

The main claims that this event will have revolve around two families of products of extraordinary success in recent years. On the one hand, the famous Chromecast that, for this occasion, is completely transformed into a device with Android TV, which will not only have a function to broadcast content from mobiles, tablets and computers but will also be independent: installation of apps, Android TV, internal storage and remote control with the Google assistant.

On the other hand, We’re getting big around Nest smart speakers, in what could be a redesign of the Home range, especially of the most complete model since the minis have already reached the market with important modifications and adopting the new brand. Analysts speak of an intermediate model of size and price, to be situated between the two extremes that we have in the market right now.

Nest mini by Google.

Finally they are the new Pixel 5, the new generation of Google phones that could be the first to add 5G connectivity. Nor is it a prominent announcement in the interest of our country since those of Mountain View have already made it very clear, apparently in previous years, that they consider us a secondary market, where they launch their smartphones with a considerable delay compared to plans to be announced at the end of the month for territories like the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan or Australia.