Google shared piano: so you can play the piano with friends, remotely and from your phone

Google is known for playing with multiples online experiments from time to time, almost all based on exploiting the collaborative possibilities of web browsers, not just your particular Chrome. Hence sometimes their doodles become games to pass the time, or educational tools of many different kinds.

The last thing that arrives from the Google factory is a shared piano. As you read it, a piano available through a web browser, also for mobile phones, in which we can create a private session with a link to share with whoever we want. Several people playing the piano on the same page with no more requirements than having the page open. Ideal for playing and also for teaching and learning.

Google’s shared piano

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote collaborative tools do not stop emerging and evolving, and Google has wanted to provide a different touch with this piano. A piano that allows several people, a maximum of 10, to play music at the same time simply by opening the link corresponding to the room we are in, or we create our own room to share music with our friends.

Another of the ideas of this shared piano resides in the educational section since thanks to it, knowledge can be imparted remotely although the handling, from what we have tested, is a bit complex. In the desktop browser we logically depend on the mouse to press the keys and something complicated is done on the mobile due to the size of the keys themselves. Regardless, the experience is fun and may continue to evolve in the future.

The Google Shared Keyboard is originally designed for Chrome, although it works flawlessly in other browsers. Here we have tested it in Brave and also in Safari on an iPad, and everything has worked without errors. Of course, this shared keyboard can be used without problems on the mobile phone from any browser and it only has the disadvantage that we mentioned before: the keys are small. Or our big fingers, who knows.

Play with nine other people remotely and from your mobile

Another addition is that we can change the sound emitted by the keyboard and we have others available such as drums, a marimba, a violin, string sound in general and also woodwind sounds. By the way, there is also a synthesizer in case someone feels a lot of nostalgia for the 80s. As we said, the Google shared piano is free to access and you only need to click on the following link to start playing, and learn, with it, because we can make it show the notes that we touch (in English nomenclature, yes).