Google Stadia officially arrives on iPhone and iPad: you can play Cyberpunk 2077 and others on iOS

Google Stadia has finally arrived on iOS more than a year after its launch. The company’s mobile web beta for the iPhone and iPad, first announced last month, was released globally today. That means any Stadia user on your Free Tier or Stadia Pro paid subscription will be able to access your Stadia game library on Apple devices.

Apple and its brake on competition

Google, like other competing cloud services, is using the Safari browser due to Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming applications. Platforms like Stadia cannot be on the App Store in their current form until the Cupertinos do not grant them permission.

Anyway, You can access Stadia through its website in Safari or by creating a home screen icon that will turn the service into a progressive web application, so it acts almost identically to a native one.

Google Stadia on IOS Google

Unlike other services, Google Stadia has an unrestricted free tier and now offers two free games available (Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R). This means that anyone with a Gmail account looking to give Stadia a try can give it a go on an iPhone or iPad.

A great future ahead

That accessibility could be key to Stadia’s growth going forward. Much of Stadia’s early struggles, and that of many cloud platforms that came before Google’s. Stadia is in a very different place, the service not only has free access and games, but it also has access to high-level releases like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and CyberPunk2077.

Adding support for iOS can increase the momentum Stadia is experiencing right now. Due to Apple restrictions, Google says that you will have to do a little workaround to get the web version of Stadia on your iOS device home screen as a progressive web app, and this graphic was created to explain:

The iPad could be the main beneficiary of Stadia on iOS. It will shine even more for gamers who have a nice enough screen, a fast enough connection, and a controller to use. Support for iOS opens up many avenues for Stadia, not only for users looking for a more robust mobile gaming solution, but also for promoting cloud gaming to developers by making game types fit for mobile screens.