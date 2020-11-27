Google starts burying Hangouts and disables their group calling

As far as Google is concerned, this year 2020 will be remembered, regardless of the omnipresent coronavirus pandemic, because it was the moment you decided to always start the beginning of the end for two of your most used applications, to which you have found a replacement and whose disconnection is very close. It is about Play Music on the one hand, and Hangouts on the other, which was for a long time your alternative to make video calls with your mobile.

But for a while now, heThe Mountain View have created two alternatives that have left that old app without space which was released in 2017, as heir to the old Google Talk: Duo on the one hand, intended for the majority of users who have a Gmail account, and Meet, which although its tests are open to everyone, focuses exclusively on companies and educational entities.

Deactivation of services

So things, after warning us a few months ago that Hangouts will pass away, many users have continued to use it as if nothing had happened and in the last hours they have found a warning that begins to push them towards other applications. The fact is that as you can see on the screen that you have just below, it makes it clear that you will no longer be able to make group video calls. So technically we can consider that they are beginning to bury it.

In addition to that notice, other users have reported similar messages regarding phone calls, which is also possible to carry out and which was once one of their best claims to save us the cost of, then, voice calls from our operators, when they charged us money for the establishment and the minutes of each communication. That is why, if you have Hangouts on your mobile with iOS or Android, you are seriously thinking about whether it is worth having it still installed and spending megabytes of storage.

These notices have not reached all users equally and, as always happens with Google, they will spread as the days go by. So that Right now you could still have a group video call but it will be impossible in a week. Officially those of Mountain View set that closing date for last October but, due to the pandemic, they have extended that period until next year. So you can still take advantage if your account is not among those chosen to limit the functions of the platform.