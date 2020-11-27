Latest newsTech News

Google starts burying Hangouts and disables their group calling

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google starts burying Hangouts and disables their group calling
Google Starts Burying Hangouts And Disables Their Group Calling

Must Read

Latest news

Google starts burying Hangouts and disables their group calling

Brian Adam - 0
As far as Google is concerned, this year 2020 will be remembered, regardless of the omnipresent coronavirus pandemic, because it was the moment you...
Read more
Social Networks

Tesla proceeds to recall more than 10,000 vehicles from its Model X and Model Y

Brian Adam - 0
The truth is that we had been seeing cases on social networks for a few days with Tesla EV news that, in the middle...
Read more
iphone

Apple could surprise the world by launching an iPhone 13 without connectors

Abraham - 0
We've heard in the past that Apple could release a completely portless iPhone sometime in the very distant future, and now another reliable source,...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Right to repair, Europe wants to end planned obsolescence, you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Planned obsolescence, or, what is the same, its ability to operate in optimal conditions for a certain time is a big problem for consumers....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

As far as Google is concerned, this year 2020 will be remembered, regardless of the omnipresent coronavirus pandemic, because it was the moment you decided to always start the beginning of the end for two of your most used applications, to which you have found a replacement and whose disconnection is very close. It is about Play Music on the one hand, and Hangouts on the other, which was for a long time your alternative to make video calls with your mobile.

But for a while now, heThe Mountain View have created two alternatives that have left that old app without space which was released in 2017, as heir to the old Google Talk: Duo on the one hand, intended for the majority of users who have a Gmail account, and Meet, which although its tests are open to everyone, focuses exclusively on companies and educational entities.

Deactivation of services

So things, after warning us a few months ago that Hangouts will pass away, many users have continued to use it as if nothing had happened and in the last hours they have found a warning that begins to push them towards other applications. The fact is that as you can see on the screen that you have just below, it makes it clear that you will no longer be able to make group video calls. So technically we can consider that they are beginning to bury it.

In addition to that notice, other users have reported similar messages regarding phone calls, which is also possible to carry out and which was once one of their best claims to save us the cost of, then, voice calls from our operators, when they charged us money for the establishment and the minutes of each communication. That is why, if you have Hangouts on your mobile with iOS or Android, you are seriously thinking about whether it is worth having it still installed and spending megabytes of storage.

These notices have not reached all users equally and, as always happens with Google, they will spread as the days go by. So that Right now you could still have a group video call but it will be impossible in a week. Officially those of Mountain View set that closing date for last October but, due to the pandemic, they have extended that period until next year. So you can still take advantage if your account is not among those chosen to limit the functions of the platform.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Social Networks

Tesla proceeds to recall more than 10,000 vehicles from its Model X and Model Y

Brian Adam - 0
The truth is that we had been seeing cases on social networks for a few days with Tesla EV news that, in the middle...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Right to repair, Europe wants to end planned obsolescence, you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Planned obsolescence, or, what is the same, its ability to operate in optimal conditions for a certain time is a big problem for consumers....
Read more
Mobile

Huawei encourages Honor to compete against them after ‘divorce’

Abraham - 0
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei held a farewell speech for Honor employees leaving on Thursday. According to Reuters, Zhengfei addressed Honor employees and blamed his...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©