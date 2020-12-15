Google stops making smart speakers “Google Home Max”

- Advertisement -

Google has reported that it will stop manufacturing its “Google Home Max” smart speakers. The company will market all the equipment that remains in stock but will not produce new from now on.

Google will continue to offer support, updates and security enhancements to current owners of a “Google Home Max”

The Google Home Max have been “only” three years on the market. They were announced in October 2017, but it was in December 2017 when they were officially launched on the market, for a price of 368 euros. Although its price was somewhat high, it included a subscription for one year to YouTube Music, completely free.

However, after the launch of new models, the price dropped considerably to 147 euros and even during Black Friday it was sold for 122 euros. Google has not offered an official explanation or details of why stop making these Home Max speakers With only three years on the market, although there are cheaper options, such as the Google Nest Audio, which costs 99 euros. Even for less money you can buy a Google Nest Hub, with a built-in touch screen.

Those who currently own a Home Max smart speaker need not worry, as Google has reported that will continue to function properly, although new equipment is no longer being manufactured. Google has also assured that it will continue to offer updates and support in the software, as well as the security patches that are necessary to keep the use of the device active. Also, they are committed to improving speaker sound and home audio functions in Google Assistant compatible products.

Currently, the models that were sold in the Google Store in countries such as the United States, both in black and white, are sold out. Even in the official Google online stores on Amazon the Google Home Max is no longer available for sale.

