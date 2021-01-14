Google tests capacity of YouTube shopping tool

- Advertisement -

Google has started testing the shopping tool capacity you use on YouTube. This with the intention of facilitating the process of acquiring products or services to its users.

The company has selected several of its users to test this feature. Youtubers must upload in their videos the products they wish to offer, so that later the information is displayed on the platform’s channels.

Indeed, this function is presented at the bottom left of the screen with an icon alluding to a shopping store. Here YouTube will show “a list of featured articles”, that is, those that may be of interest to you.

The icon will even link you to more videos related to the product you want to purchase. A way that you can get more information about him. So far, this feature is only available for the United States, provided they are accessed from Android, iOS, and the web.

YouTube has been making changes to its platform for months

YouTube has been making changes to its platform for months. You don’t just want to turn the streaming platform into a virtual store. Now, you also advertise on channels that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program.

The function that YouTube tests is intended to show products that are related to the video we are watching. For example, if we observe sports content and we want to purchase a product related to this area, the platform facilitates that acquisition.

We agree with Kris Holt of Engadget, when he comments that “creators have been able to sell products through a shopping center on their channel in recent years”, therefore with this function sales could increase.

YouTube is not the only company that makes changes to its platform weighing in shopping tools, Facebook does it with Instagram and WhatsApp Business. It seems that this is a good option to generate income not only for users, but also for the greats of Tech.

