Google tests Task Mate: the “Opinion Rewards” to earn money completing simple tasks with your mobile

After Google Opinion Rewards comes Task Mate, a new Google application with which you can earn money, although in a slightly different way: it is not based on answering surveys, but on complete all kinds of tasks with your mobile.

Google has already listed the application on Google Play in India, where it is active for a limited number of beta-testers and requires a code to start using it, although both the screenshots and the description give us an idea of ​​how it will work: complete tasks and receive money in your account.

Do simple tasks and receive money in return

Google is no stranger to crowdsourcing, and several of its products are enriched by the data received by users, either passively or through questionnaires and special sections in apps like Google Photos. Task Mate is a bit different, and that is tasks are created by businesses, which -we suppose- pay Google and Google in turn pays the users who complete them.

In a way, Task Mate is the same idea as Google Opinion Rewards, but without focusing solely on opinions. There are surveys, yes, but there are also other tasks that involve you doing something either sitting comfortably at home or going out.

In the details of Google Play we can see examples of some tasks that are carried out from home, such as dictating sentences, transcribing sentences, translating sentences or checking data from a store or answering a survey, as well as the “field” tasks of go to a specific place and take photos of the store windows or take a photo of a nearby restaurant.

In Task Mate, you will be able to choose which tasks you are interested in, and accumulate the reward for each task in your account, once the system marks them as completed and approved. When you want to receive the money, you can withdraw it to an account that you have linked to the application and as long as the minimum possible has been exceeded, which in the screenshots is shown as an example as 10 dollars.

Transcribing 10 phrases for € 0.40 or recording 10 phrases for € 0.17 are some of the examples

At the moment, Task Mate is a beta limited to a few users, so we have not been able to check how many tasks or what are the rewards that are paid for them. In the example screenshots, it is suggested that getting rich will be complicated: transcribing 10 sentences is rewarded with half a dollar (0.42 euros) and going to take photos of shop windows for 0.25 dollars (0.21 euros), with a walk 5 minutes.

Via | 9to5Google