Google: The last thing the world needs is another $ 1,000 phone

Google unveiled its new flagship Pixel 5 this week, which starts at $ 700 and is Google’s first smartphone to offer 5G support alongside the Pixel 4a (5G). The Pixel 5 is Google’s most advanced smartphone, but its price is well below other high-end rivals due to the company cutting back on some components such as the processor. Now Google has explained how it hopes to differentiate its Pixel smartphones in an already saturated market: by offering lower prices. “The last thing the world needs now is another $ 1,000 phone,” Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, said in a session with reporters Wednesday. The Pixel 5 does not offer great news compared to other smartphones, unlike last year’s Pixel 4, which released the new (although not very useful) Motion Sense technology to control the device using gestures without physically touching it. The Pixel 4 came with a higher starting price, around $ 800. This year, Google has focused on essential features that users care about the most, such as the camera and battery life. Google has not given up its Soli technology, the miniature radar that it incorporated in the Pixel 4 and that is behind Motion Sense. “I am very happy that we have built these technologies, they will be used in the future,” he said. “But they are very expensive, and that’s why we wanted to try to offer a lot of value this year and that’s what we did.” Google did not have a great sales success with the Pixel 4/4 XL, but it has done quite well with its mid-range ‘a’. Last year, the Pixel 3a became the best-selling phone on Amazon in the US shortly after its launch. “I think the easiest way to think about it is the Pixel 4a. It has done a great job of delivering the essentials of the smartphone, ”said Osterloh. “And we have built from that.” Still, this doesn’t mean that Google has completely abandoned high-end phones. “I wouldn’t rule it out,” Osterloh said in response to a question about whether Google would again compete in the $ 1,000 smartphone market. “Certainly what we announce today is where we are right now.”