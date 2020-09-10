MobileAndroidCommunityReviewsGadget ReviewsTech GiantsGoogleTech News

Google thinks about child safety: Kids Space launched on Android tablets

By Brian Adam
0
3
Google thinks about children's safety: Kids Space launched on Android tablets
Google Thinks About Child Safety: Kids Space Launched On Android

Must Read

Android

Google thinks about child safety: Kids Space launched on Android tablets

Brian Adam - 0
Google has decided to launch a new service dedicated to children on all Android tablets: it's called Kids Space and will soon arrive first...
Read more
Amazon

Amazon can now use a fleet of drones to ship packages to the US

Brian Adam - 0
After months of testing, Amazon will finally be able to use drones to ship packages to the United States: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
Read more
Reviews

September Amazon offers: up to 70 Euros discount on Echoes

Brian Adam - 0
The September offers from Amazon started yesterday, August 31st, which will accompany users until next September 7th and, as always, let's go through the...
Read more
Reviews

Windows 10 will only receive one update per year starting in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Already at the end of July there was talk of the possibility of receiving only one major update per year on Windows 10, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google thinks about children's safety: Kids Space launched on Android tablets

Google has decided to launch a new service dedicated to children on all Android tablets: it’s called Kids Space and will soon arrive first on some Lenovo devices (including the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2) and then globally, filling all tablets with the green robot operating system with apps and products for children.

Parents will be able to rest easy thanks to Kids Space: this tool will go alongside Family Link, launched in 2017, and the Family section already existing on Android, which have been used for some time to control children’s activities via security filters and time limits for online browsing. Now part of the heart of Android, together with Kids Space these services will provide parents with all the tools to guarantee the little explorers of tomorrow a pleasant, educational and safe use experience.

Kids Space will allow children to always find new content: videos uploaded to YouTube Kids, games on Google Play, jokes, more than 400 free books and much more will be accessible thanks to this service. Everything that appears on Kids Space will be controlled by experts, teachers and educators, divided into sections and can also be selected by parents, who can add or remove material at any time.

But these are not the only innovations that Big G has recently brought to its products: through the Google Chrome search engine, soon every person will be able to create a unique and original page that acts as a “business card”; or, Google has thought of launching courses lasting six months that are valued in the same way as a degree.

Related Articles

Amazon

Amazon can now use a fleet of drones to ship packages to the US

Brian Adam - 0
After months of testing, Amazon will finally be able to use drones to ship packages to the United States: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)...
Read more
Reviews

September Amazon offers: up to 70 Euros discount on Echoes

Brian Adam - 0
The September offers from Amazon started yesterday, August 31st, which will accompany users until next September 7th and, as always, let's go through the...
Read more
Reviews

Windows 10 will only receive one update per year starting in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Already at the end of July there was talk of the possibility of receiving only one major update per year on Windows 10, but...
Read more
Android

TikTok may have found a buyer: announcement coming soon?

Brian Adam - 0
After several weeks of dialogue with several companies, according to CNBC TikTok would finally pick a buyer for the markets of USA, Australia and...
Read more
Android

The Xiaomi has a presentation date: it arrives next week

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G, a processor that would be released in an unspecified Poco mobile. This mobile is none other than the...
Read more
Android

Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details

Brian Adam - 0
Following the rumors related to the smartphone world, let's go back to talking about Huawei because of thearrival in Italy of the MateBook D...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©