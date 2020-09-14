Google to unveil new Chromecast, Pixel and smart speaker on September 30

In a couple of weeks we will see all the devices that Google was preparing for the end of the yearThe company has confirmed that it will finally unveil the new Pixel (Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5), a new Chromecast (probably the rumored Sabrina) and a new smart speaker from the Nest family.

This year is being quite atypical in all areas, including mobile presentations. And for Google the most since not only He presented his renewal of more or less accessible mobiles somewhat late, also confirmed the delay of the 5G version along with the Google Pixel 5. We were waiting for the company to confirm a final date, and we already have it: next September 30 is the key day. And mobiles will not come alone.

Virtual event ‘Night launch in’

Google has sent the invitation to the press summoning us to a virtual event, probably through YouTube. This event will put into circulation the new Pixels and another of the devices that has been making headlines for a week: the next Chromecast. Leaked like Sabrina rumors point to a revision of the HDMI player integrating Android TV apart from the usual services of this type of device. In fact, Google could define the new ‘standard’ with the name ‘Chromecast with Android TV‘.

The invitation we have received suggests that home devices will be the focus of the event. ‘Your sofa is the best seat in the house‘(Your couch is the best seat in the house), the phrase that leads the invitation emphasizes the importance of the new Chromecast, also in the renewal of Google’s smart speakers. It would not be strange if the company updated the Google Home, a speaker that has been on the market for more than four years. In fact, there have been rumors and leaked photos of the alleged Nest Home.

Finishing off the list of devices Google to fully reveal the Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5, two smartphones that you already anticipated during the presentation of the Pixel 4a. And there is not much left to know all these products: we just have to wait for 8 in the afternoon (Spanish time) on September 30.