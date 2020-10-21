Although we have been installing those small Google smart speakers in our homes for some years now, with the company’s virtual assistant, It seems clear that the future happens because everyone has a screen and, for that reason, they will be much more complicated to consult since we will store so much information inside, that the way of organizing them will become decisive to define their true utility.

And Google seems to have understood because has started a race to update the experience of using these devices, specifically, their Nest Hub, which is the main model they have on the market that meets the requirement of having a touch screen to go to to consult something, view content or call a contact via videoconference through Duo.

Up to ten new changes

The fact is that Google has been in charge of announcing the “10 favorite news” (for them) that come with the last update and that, as they have revealed, It is “a new experience that is based on the intelligence of Google and the visual capabilities of smart screens. “So to start the first one: start the day. In that panel we will have at hand everything related to reminders, meetings, tasks, etc. In addition, as the day progresses it will adapt to “Your afternoon” and “Your night”.

There is also room for entertainment, to have our music, our podcasts and even the main streaming platforms at hand to which we are subscribed. Of course there is a space for home automation, to control with a few keystrokes any smart object that we have connected at home through the Google Home suite. Everything in sight and well organized.

How could it be otherwise, Video conferencing tools will be well in sight, with another panel full of contacts recent calls and especially shortcuts to Google Meet, Duo or Zoom. Although if what we want is to discover new things, the Mountain Viewers reserve a screen for us to “explore more than what our virtual assistant can do”. By the way, there will also be a space to configure and use more than one account at the same time, such as work, in case we want to have a space to manage everything we have pending for the next day.

The dark theme also arrives at the Nest hub, finally, after months of waiting until it is ready. By the way, for video calls, Meet is able to center our image even if we move so that no one loses detail during the conversation. More news? Well yes, write them down: now it is possible to choose relaxing sounds before falling asleep, or listen to the radio by setting a timer that automatically turns it off; Oh, and for dawn, nothing like a good alarm that “wakes us up naturally”, without frights.