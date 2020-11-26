Tech News

Google Translate: how to translate an audio or your voice in real time

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How many times have you not used Google translate or Translator to know what a word or sentence means? Do you remember when you used to put the lyrics of your favorite singer to know what he says? Well, the smartphone app has been updated and brings a super novelty.

The application has a fairly simple platform to use: you just have to put the language in which your text is found and the language you want it to be translated into. But now Google translate bring a novelty that you will like.

It is about the function to be able to translate in real time any type of voice message, for example, or a conversation that you have with someone. This can help you if you want to order a taxi, go to a certain place, among others.

How to do it? To do this, we will help you follow certain fairly simple steps so that you can execute this trick of Google translator:

To be able to translate your voice or audio in real time, simply click on “Transcribe” and you’re done. (Photo: Google)
