Google updates Gmail so you can compose messages faster

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are many applications that do not come with an instruction manual as such, so we have no choice but to brood over the famous support FAQ and, from there, discover the way to shorten some recurring functions that we use more frequency. And Gmail is no exception, so from time to time Little tricks appear that make life so much easier that they become part of our daily routines.

This is the case of this new feature (for now) on Android devices, which was already present in the Gmail web client and which, basically, allows us to add recipients to the message without having to go to the “To” field where we write the addresses of the receivers. In other words, if in the middle of writing the body of the email we remember someone who must also receive what we are writing, we can easily do it from there without major problems.

How do we add a new address?

The way to do it is so easy to memorize that it will surely become part of your catalog of daily work tools. If you don’t know it, you just have to write a “+” or an “@” followed by a letter in the body of the message, so that Gmail suggests some names of contacts that you have stored in the phonebook. It is a kind of mention, in the style of the one we carry out on WhatsApp or Twitter. As you can see in the screenshot that you have just below, the system will offer you alternatives to choose who to add as a recipient.

Add recipients from the body of the message.

By simply choosing one, you will become part of the group of people who will receive that email (the famous “To”), without having to go to the specific field where we must enter the emails. Thus we do not waste time activating other fields and we do not get distracted from the work of continuing to write the email to send it as soon as possible.

Once this function is available on your Android device, it will be activated by default so you do not have to do anything in any menu to use it from the first moment. However, like all Mountain View updates, it will take a little while to arrive and, as they warn from the official blog itself, it is a “lextended launch “which” will “potentially” take “more than 15 days” to be visible to all users, counting from September 1.

