Google wants to end phone SPAM, do you know how?

Google has been working on the problem of phone calls that we receive on our mobile phones for some time and that sometimes take advantage of SPAM practices, which seek to invite us to buy or hire services in an outrageous way. And is that there is nothing more annoying than receiving non-stop calls from a number we do not know and that we cannot identify, which ends up leading us to treat all companies equally, although in some cases their interests are legitimate.

That is why from Mountain View have thought that it would be a good idea to add an extra layer of identification to calls in such a way that, when we receive one of those commercial or business communications, we can not only know who makes it but also the reason. This procedure would be carried out through a verification system that Google itself has developed and that, as stated in its statement, will neither collect nor store “no personally identifiable information after verification. ”

Inside the phone app

This new verification function will be inserted within the Google Phone app in Android 11, in such a way that it will be loaded in all phones with the stock version of the Mountain View operating system, and in those of the manufacturers that decide to leave it in their facilities. What’s more, do not think that it is an option that will arrive in the coming months: it will be available from this week in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India thanks to an update in the application.

Example of verified calls on Android 11.

This new call verification system is not published without Google having carried out the pertinent tests and, so much so, that they reveal that they have been testing it “for a few months”, with results that point to a substantial improvement in the percentage of chances that a user will pick up the phone. At the end of the day, and as you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, the company that calls us not only identifies itself with the name, but also attaches what the objective of the communication is.

And do not think that in that “Subject” there will only be commercial issues. If a bank, as Google explains, wants to alert a customer of potential fraud in a recent online transaction, you only have to notify it on that call screen so that we do not hesitate to pick up to avoid major problems. An idea that seems interesting and that, let’s hope, companies use it in an honest way and without misleading us.