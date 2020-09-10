Tech GiantsGoogleTech News

Google wants to end phone SPAM, do you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google wants to end phone SPAM, do you know how?
Google Wants To End Phone Spam, Do You Know How?

Must Read

Google

Google wants to end phone SPAM, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been working on the problem of phone calls that we receive on our mobile phones for some time and that sometimes take...
Read more
Communication

New call button, ‘doodles’ and catalogs, the new thing that WhatsApp prepares

Brian Adam - 0
In recent weeks we are seeing how WhatsApp does not seem to focus on changing, or improving, a single thing of its application in...
Read more
Google

Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

Brian Adam - 0
As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day....
Read more
Electronics

Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference. The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google has been working on the problem of phone calls that we receive on our mobile phones for some time and that sometimes take advantage of SPAM practices, which seek to invite us to buy or hire services in an outrageous way. And is that there is nothing more annoying than receiving non-stop calls from a number we do not know and that we cannot identify, which ends up leading us to treat all companies equally, although in some cases their interests are legitimate.

That is why from Mountain View have thought that it would be a good idea to add an extra layer of identification to calls in such a way that, when we receive one of those commercial or business communications, we can not only know who makes it but also the reason. This procedure would be carried out through a verification system that Google itself has developed and that, as stated in its statement, will neither collect nor store “no personally identifiable information after verification. ”

Inside the phone app

This new verification function will be inserted within the Google Phone app in Android 11, in such a way that it will be loaded in all phones with the stock version of the Mountain View operating system, and in those of the manufacturers that decide to leave it in their facilities. What’s more, do not think that it is an option that will arrive in the coming months: it will be available from this week in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India thanks to an update in the application.

Example of verified calls on Android 11.

This new call verification system is not published without Google having carried out the pertinent tests and, so much so, that they reveal that they have been testing it “for a few months”, with results that point to a substantial improvement in the percentage of chances that a user will pick up the phone. At the end of the day, and as you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, the company that calls us not only identifies itself with the name, but also attaches what the objective of the communication is.

And do not think that in that “Subject” there will only be commercial issues. If a bank, as Google explains, wants to alert a customer of potential fraud in a recent online transaction, you only have to notify it on that call screen so that we do not hesitate to pick up to avoid major problems. An idea that seems interesting and that, let’s hope, companies use it in an honest way and without misleading us.

Related Articles

Communication

New call button, ‘doodles’ and catalogs, the new thing that WhatsApp prepares

Brian Adam - 0
In recent weeks we are seeing how WhatsApp does not seem to focus on changing, or improving, a single thing of its application in...
Read more
Google

Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

Brian Adam - 0
As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day....
Read more
Electronics

Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference. The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It...
Read more
Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Science

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11 Go is available today, apps up to 20% faster

Brian Adam - 0
While the release of the stable version of Android 11 took place on September 8, 2020, bringing the latest update of the Google operating...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©