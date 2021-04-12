Google wants to prevent you from running into a lamppost: ‘Look ahead’ comes to Digital Wellbeing

- Advertisement -

Google has introduced in the Digital Wellbeing section a way to keep pedestrians safe: ‘Look ahead’. This new option begins to appear on Android devices. Once activated, the mobile alerts every time the device is used while walking.

Have you ever been about to slam into a lamppost for looking at your mobile while you were walking? It has happened to almost all of us, the mania of looking at the screen while walking down the street is common. And of course, a simple distraction is enough to do not dodge the lamppost or that person who is coming from the front and who is also clueless. To avoid this Google has introduced a novelty in Android: ‘Look ahead’.

‘Avoid using the phone while walking’, the new alert from Digital Wellbeing

Digital Wellbeing Alert when it detects that the mobile is used while walking

The idea behind Google’s approach is that the phone detects physical activity and, if the mobile is used while the owner of the phone is on the move, Android shows an alert warning of the danger. It may seem like an obvious alert, but we have so assimilated the use of the mobile that we often do not even realize that we are using it. In these cases, it does not hurt that it is the phone itself that worries.

‘Look ahead’ (or ‘Heads up’ in its original name) is a new feature integrated into Digital Wellbeing, the application that offers the possibility of managing how we use the phone. Once activated, the mobile will detect movement to warn if there is danger of being distracted during walks.

Apart from motion detection, it is possible to improve the accuracy of warnings using GPS: Bienestar Digital will not only warn if the mobile is used while walking, but also if the walk is carried out outdoors (to avoid the times when the telephone is used while walking inside the house).

When Digital Wellbeing detects movement, the notification jumps as it checks the activity

In order to activate ‘Look ahead’ the following process must be carried out:

Go to your mobile settings and go to ‘Digital Wellbeing’.

Go to ‘Look ahead’.

Accept setup and motion detection.

Additionally, you can improve the accuracy of alerts using GPS. Activate that option and then choose ‘Always’ in the location permission for Digital Wellbeing.

Once ‘Look ahead’ is active, Digital Wellbeing will monitor the movement to detect if the mobile is being used while walking. Then a warning will appear on the screen urging you to take precautions.

Each mobile brand integrates Digital Wellbeing in its own way; so ‘Look ahead’ may not appear on your phone yet. It may even never appear, it all depends on whether the manufacturer adapts the function

In no case will the phone be locked or the screen will turn off: Digital Wellbeing uses alerts in the form of notification. It is a way of recording that the telephone is used excessively.

Via | XDA Developers