Google wants to raise the hardware requirements to use Android, why?

Android has shown for years that it is a terribly versatile operating system, capable of adapting to the most diverse hardware combinations: From the most expensive top of the range with the highest processors and amounts of RAM, to those others that are far behind and whose performance there are times when they leave much to be desired.

There is more to see those tablets for children that come to cost less than 50 euros and that in a very short time they end up out of date due to poor performance when starting any task. So those in Mountain View believe they have found a way to control those devices by increasing the minimum amount of gigabytes of RAM that will be necessary to run Android 11.

If there isn’t enough, Android GO

That minimum of RAM is not a small detail because in that hardware component resides in many occasions that a device is lame, or not, when launching any application. And as always happens, there are manufacturers that touch those minimums even though the device is going to suffer.

For that reason Google has decided that it will modify those minimum requirements on all devices that want to install Android 11, in such a way that those who do not reach a minimum of 2GB, will not be able to install a standard version but the GO, which is the specific one that the Americans have on the market for those phones or tablets that do not exceed one gigabyte of RAM memory.

This is what the colleagues of XDADevelopers have discovered, through a leaked file named “Android 11 Go Edition Device Configuration Guide”, Which clearly specifies which are the minimum hardware that must be met if they want to be able to enjoy the famous Google Services (GMS). The same as the US-China war prevented Huawei from being installed in some of its terminals.

These new rules will take effect from the last quarter of this year, when Android 11 is already with us, so that everyone with 2GB of RAM (or less) will have to install Android GO on a mandatory basis. Without excuses and, therefore, without adding a layer of personalization that will further undermine its performance. Until now, that limit was located in the gigabyte of memory, so it means doubling those minimum requirements to make them more consistent with what good performance needs.