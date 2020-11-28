Google wants your new Android smartphone to install apps faster

Now that Blackfriday and holiday shopping have arrived, millions of new devices are activated every day. This means that every time a device is configured, it has to go through the very obnoxious startup wizard. For many inexperienced people this often becomes a slow and exasperating process. It becomes a real problem to restore applications, not so much for the simplicity of configuration but the time that must be used in this, often more than an hour.

Google wants to fix this bad startup experience

Thanks to the XDA expert portal, we have echoed that Google is developing improvement in this process, covering it in two ways within the Play Store, which has been continuously updated in recent months.

Prioritizing network use

For this, Google on the one hand has established a new rule in the network usage priority in the apps that are downloaded from the Google Play Store when we configure a new mobile. This would make this process faster by increasing bandwidth.

Prioritizing the installations of the most used apps

In parallel, it also works in another way, which is based on prioritize applications that we have used more in the previous mobile. Yes, this function was already there, but now what you want is to prioritize the ones we use the most. For example, surely it has happened to you that the restoration process has begun and in front of WhatsApp there were a number of apps that were going to be installed before, making you wait a long time to be able to use the application. This one with this new method, it would be one of the first to be downloaded.

Google has not yet reported officially but these improvements could arrive during 2021 in new updates. Maybe we can see it in Android 12, the next new version of Android.