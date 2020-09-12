Google will add extra information about Covid-19 in travel searches

As some countries around the world have already begun to reopen their borders this summer, the upward trend in searches for places to vacation is booming. Because the impact of COVID-19 destinations may vary, it is important to stay up-to-date on the latest travel-related information for the places you want to visit.

Google will inform you before traveling

Google has already introduced a number of updates to help people move during widespread closures and travel disruptions due to COVID-19. Now that more cities and states are starting to open up, the company is updating searches to make it easier to find details on travel destinations and reopenings.

Covid-19 map Google

With the update, hotel and flight searches will also show the percentage of local hotels that have available rooms, and the percentage of flights that are currently operating. Google Trips will also show statistics on the number of COVID-19 cases in travel destinations. And users will be able to filter hotel search results by properties with flexible cancellation policies.

Google will also follow showing details about travel advisories and other restrictions related to COVID-19. Updates will roll out over the next week and will appear in Google search results and on the Google Travel page.

When you visit google.com/travel and tap on a trip you’re planning, or search for hotels and things to do, you’ll see trend lines for hotel and flight availability. Links to additional local resources are also provided, including the number of COVID-19 cases.

Find hotels and vacation rentals with refundable rates

Google Travel Covid-19 Google

Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, people often want flexibility when making travel plans. Many hotels and vacation rentals now offer free cancellation to give travelers more confidence when planning trips. You can now search for a hotel at google.com/travel and filter to see only the rooms or properties with policies of free cancellation.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 makes it difficult to make travel decisions. Google is committed to continuing to share the most relevant information so that you can make informed decisions and travel with security When the moment comes.